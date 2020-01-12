|
|
John David Steele
December 17, 1960 - November 17, 2019
John David Steele, December 17, 1960 - November 17, 2019, lost his battle with cancer having fought for life with dignity, grace and fervor, setting an example of the power of the human spirit. A native Santa Rosa resident, John spent most of his life in the community he loved, creating life-long friendships and memories.
John was a passionate man; most of all he loved family, friends, golf, art and playing music. Blessed with many talents, he was an accomplished painter, writer, musician and poet, sharing his soulful, intelligent, and humorous reflections on life in prose.
John is survived by his wife Francine, her daughter Lace, son Harley, his wife Ashley, son Tyler, wife Amy, and the light of his life his joyful granddaughter Ivy, sisters Karen, Kathleen, nephew Hiari, niece Dannie, brother Bill, nephews Greg and Bill IV.
A celebration of John's Life will be held January 17, 2020 at Legends at Bennett Valley Golf Course at 11a.m. Donations may be made in his honor to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020