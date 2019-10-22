Home

John Diedrich "Rick" Burmester

October 22, 1950—May 2, 2017
My love, I wanted you to know that your best friend is now called the Rodfather, Merry Edwards sold her winery to Roederer, Sharon had a terrific birthday party, that John Pedroini died at age 96, Mikayla chose San Diego State University, La Crema hosted the Sonoma County Wine Auction at Saralee's Vineyard and raised a record $6.1 M. I've lost track of Jim and Kelly and we had a terrible fire two years ago. Happily Willi's Wine Bar has rebuilt. After 22 films, the Marvel comics concluded with Avengers: End Game. I'm reading the rest of your Lee Child mysteries and miss you more than I can say.
Linda
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
