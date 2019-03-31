|
John "Jack" Dolan
On March 24th 2019, we lost our beloved father, a true Irish American, John James "Jack" Dolan. He was 90 1/2 years old.
Jack is survived by his wife, Thea; children, Mary K., Brian (Allison), Ruth (Eric) and Dorothea (Roger); sisters, Dorothy Stevenson, and Jeanette Osowski, grandchildren; Trey, Brandon, Jacklyn, Jeanette, Simone, Madelyn, Eliot, Gabrielle, and Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
The 4th child of seven, Jack grew up in the Red River Valley of North Dakota. He attended the University of North Dakota, receiving a degree in Business. He served two years in the U. S, Air Force as 2nd Lieutenant and returned to UND for a Masters degree. He landed his first teaching job at his grade school alma mater, St. Aloysius Academy, in Oakwood, North Dakota.
Looking for adventure, Jack accepted a job teaching high school in Yreka, California. He returned home during summer vacation to propose to his childhood friend and high school prom date, Thea Louise Normand. That fall, he started a new job with Santa Rosa City Schools. Jack and Thea were married on December 27th, 1956. He taught History, and Business Education at Santa Rosa High, Santa Rosa Junior College, Montgomery and Piner High. Jack also played an active role in the Catholic community of Santa Rosa. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, supported St. Rose, Ursuline and Cardinal Newman Schools and was a founding member of Resurrection Parish.
Upon his retirement, Jack traveled throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America with Thea always by his side. He enjoyed fishing, the family cabin and gardening. He worked tirelessly for the Catholic Worker, St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen and the Task Force for the Homeless until surgery sidelined him.
Never one to give up, Jack was often rescued from the garden when his motorized wheelchair got stuck. He will always be remembered for his deep faith, love of family, generosity to others, and his love of singing around the campfire.
Visitation will be April 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. A funeral is scheduled for April 4th at 11:00 at Resurrection Parish, 303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401, with a lunch to follow at the parish hall. Reverend David Shaw will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jack's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul Sonoma County at P.O. Box 1095, Rohnert Park, CA 94927. The family would like to thank all of his caregivers for their wonderful care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019