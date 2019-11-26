|
John E. "Jim" Cochrane
May 22, 1919 - November 15, 2019
Our dearest father, grandfather, "Uncle Jim," sailed away peacefully in his sleep, on to his next adventure, having gloriously celebrated his 100th birthday in May with a grand family reunion. Known for his bear hugs with an extra squeeze, he had a giant heart and a passion for life that showed up in all his endeavors, from nature walks, to air shows, concerts by his grandchildren, or creating family memoirs.
Born and raised in Roxbury, Massachusetts, an Irish burb of Boston, he took on family responsibility at age 11 when his father, a traveling salesman who could "convince a dog to jump off a meat wagon," left the family to fend for themselves. Jim suddenly became the "father of the family" as he describes, providing emotional support to his mother Margaret, and his two younger sisters Claire and Margie. He was proud of the work he was able to do after school and on weekends at Nationals Market where he received praise for display and organization skills. He was also grateful for support they received from his mother's brothers, Tom, Joe and John, as well as other close relatives, which helped engender his deep appreciation of family.
Life was hard but Jim made the most of memorable excursions to the rocky coasts, beloved beaches such as Pebble Beach, lighthouses, Cape Cod, amusements parks, ice skating on ponds, and especially spending quality time with grandmother Bridget Greaney, great-aunt Kate, and her husband George Johnson, his godfather.
Jim sadly left Boston to join the navy in World War II, in particular the air division where he trained in Pensacola, Florida, practiced piloting in New Orleans and finally stationed in the Panama Canal Zone where he worked proudly as an airplane mechanic, his favorite plane was the amphibian PBM Grummond "Duck." After the war, he continued working for the Navy as a civilian where he fortuitously met the love of his life, Jane Kaufer, who also worked for the navy.
Jim and Jane married in Cristobal, Panama in 1947, honeymooned in Costa Rica, and relocated to Northern California to raise a family.
After attending USF Jim landed a primo job as industrial engineer for Libby McNeill & Libby's in Sunnyvale, back when Santa Clara Valley was known for its fertile soils and swaths of cherry, prune and apricot orchards. He was so well liked, when re-assigned to supervise frozen foods and then the Cherry room, employees lined up to work for him.
Always a devoted family man, Jim and Jane raised seven loving and talented children, Janet, Tom, Carole, Joe, Elinor, Steve and Kathleen, and was also very attentive to his seven grandchildren, Breck, Miyaka, Kevin, Brynne, Hallie, Jack, and Aidan. He was well loved by his Boston cousins, nieces and nephews, Kearns and Harrisons, and Panama spawned nieces and nephews, the Leaches and Kaufers.
Jim and Jane were both fun and attentive parents, sharing their passions for nature, music, literature, and adventure, including Sunday drives in the Santa Cruz mountains, camping trips throughout California, museums, air shows, and abundant family gatherings. Dad always missed Boston, wished the coasts could come together, told us of the glories of the autumn colors and Rocky coasts, finally took the whole family in a station wagon cross-country to meet Boston relatives in 1965.
A punster with a twinkle in his eye he always had a joke or pun to share. Tell him you love him and he would chant," a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
A visionary, he was ahead of his time, promoting healthy eating and recycling in the 50s before it became well known.
Upon retiring from Libby's, Jim plunged into his love for videography, producing several videos for both Cupertino and Sunnyvale Historical societies. Jim had a lifelong love for sailing which he finally fulfilled in his 70s, taking "work" cruises on windjammers along the New England Coast and Caribbean islands. Jim was famous for his twice daily ritual of coffee with five spoons of sugar and favorite pastry, especially blueberry scones. And of course he loved New England clam chowder.
In 1991, Jane and Jim relocated to Oakmont retirement community in Santa Rosa, CA, joining several siblings who had already bailed out from the takeover of Sunnyvale by Silicon Valley. They loved Oakmont, were very active in the hiking club, the Star of the Valley Catholic Church and volunteering at Sonoma Development Center where Father Patrick Leslie declared how compassionate and supportive they were. They also travelled extensively, throughout the United States and Canada in a camper van, and genealogical trips to Germany and France. One of his favorite trips was a special trek in Ireland with his red- headed son Joseph.
Both Jane and Jim hoped to live out their lives in their lovely creekside home, and were blessed to do so. Mom passed three years ago, in her sleep as well. Dad missed her so deeply, but sang about her every day, and now they are together in the garden, with the birds, and the oaks and the ocean sunsets. We will miss them both so deeply but will carry on their love for people and life.
Donations may be sent to Earle Baum, and Sunnyvale Historical Society & Museum Association.
