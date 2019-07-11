|
John E. Pedroni
John Pedroni, age 96, passed away on June 26. He was a lifelong resident of Petaluma.
John was the youngest child of Swiss Italian immigrants Baptista and Albina (Martignoni) Pedroni and was raised in the family home at 214 Fifth Street. He attended St Vincent Grammar and High School, graduating in 1941. He attended the University of Santa Clara for one year.
John served with the 1st Infantry Division of the US Army during World War II. He saw combat in the Belgian Bulge, the Ardennes, and in battles west and east of the Rhine. He spent one year in the Army of Occupation after the war. Upon returning home, he met and married Evelyn Bayless, the girl across the street.
John worked alongside his brother, Al, for over forty years, as co-owner of Pedroni's Delicatessen, a business established by their father in 1921.
John enjoyed good food and wine. He was an avid golfer and a 49er faithful. From a young age, he was a photographer and a collector. In his later years, he wrote about his memories of an earlier Petaluma, his time at war and his family.
John was a lifelong parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Petaluma Elks Lodge, and a member of the YMI, Native Sons and the Petaluma Golf & Country Club.
John loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn, and their children Kathleen Chambers (Dennis), Mary Anne, and Robert and by his grandchildren, Brianne Chambers, Ryan Chambers (Amanda), and great-grandchildren, Elena and Jaxon Chambers. He was preceded in death by his sisters Florence Sweeney, Olga Bussiahn and brother Alfred.
A private funeral mass was previously held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Donations in memory of John may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty Street, Petaluma, 94952 or Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 4th Street, Petaluma, 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 11 to July 14, 2019