Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Vintage Church
3300 Sonoma Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA
Visitation
Following Services
New Vintage Church
3300 Sonoma Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA
John Edward Grimes


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
John Edward Grimes Notice
John Edward Grimes
September 10, 1928 - February 17, 2019
John Grimes, 90, known to all as "Ed," took his last breath at home surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born in Alton, Illinois, on September 10, 1928. During the Great Depression, his family headed west to California eventually settling in Fulton. Ed graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1946. In 1950, during the Korean War, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany for 18 months in the 4th Division Field Artillery Unit. In 1955, he married Carol Anderson in Santa Rosa where he raised four daughters and worked as a service technician for the National Cash Register Company. Ed lived a long and active life, doing all the things he enjoyed doing.
Ed is predeceased by his father, Cyrus Clifford Grimes; mother, Clella Frances (Morgan) Grimes; brothers, Clifford J. Grimes and Harold Dean Grimes; sister, Dorothy Mae Grimes; and nephew, Douglas Grimes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol (Anderson) Grimes; his younger sister, Ruth Riggle; and four adoring daughters, Laurie (and husband, Dave) Ballentine; Linda Grimes; Sharon (and husband, Craig) Kennedy; and Lisa Grimes. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's honor may be made to Memorial Hospice in Santa Rosa, or to our family team, "For Time with Pops" in the Petaluma fundraising "Walk to End Alzheimer's."
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
