|
|
John Emanuel Mario
Nidecker III
January 5, 1942 - May 2, 2019
Cyclist Philosopher
John Emanuel Mario Nidecker III of Santa Rosa passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of May 2, 2019. He was at home and surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Baizerman, his sister Susan Davila, and his two children, John Nidecker and Anna Nidecker.
John wore many hats in his life. He spent his early years in Haddonfield, New Jersey, moving to California in 1956. His lifelong love affair with cycling was born in the Bay Area, first with a 10 speed and eventually his favorite titanium Serotta road bike and trusty Trek mountain bike, both now with thousands of miles of road and mountain between them. He most enjoyed taking his children on long rides in the Bay Area, the Sierras, and central Oregon, and he fulfilled his wish to crest Mt. Ventoux at the age of 64.
He graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in mechanical engineering and began a long career at Hewlett Packard in 1966. While his contributions to engineering were impressive and numerous, he was also known for his warmth and sense of humor. He took his job seriously, but he never lost sight of humanity, working with the Volunteer Center in Santa Rosa, serving on the board and helping to organize the annual Human Race.
After retiring from HP in 1998, John rediscovered his passion for the creative, and took up fine art photography, setting up a darkroom in his house and displaying his work at numerous shows.
When he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000, he attacked it like every other adversity in his life - head on and with a calculated enthusiasm. While battling the disease, himself, he led numerous support groups for cancer patients in Santa Rosa and the Bay Area, providing care, reassurance and information for the newly diagnosed and the long-suffering, always greeting them with a smile and one sentence - "You have a new hobby."
In sum, he was a fine person. He lived well, he gave back to his community, and he brought joy to the friends and family who loved him. We will miss him so much.
A memorial and tribute to John's life will be held at Camp Redwood, in the foothills above Oakhurst, California, on August 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 1, 2019