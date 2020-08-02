John Fader
July 15, 1950 - July 23, 2020
The things he loved:
With all his heart his wife Joni Jones and their children Brian Fader (Jacqueline), Allison Fader (Keith West), Katherine Lozinto (Joey); his grandchildren Mason John McCarthy, Logan Fader Lozinto and Sloane Fader West; his sister Ronalee Cartwright (Frank); and his large family of in-laws and nieces and nephews and his many, many dear friends. John loved hiking, backpacking, golfing every week with his golfing buddies, rugby, and traveling; he loved the Grateful Dead and all blues music; he loved his 1951 GMC pick-up, and oh how he loved sweets, especially a really good cinnamon roll! As one of his friends said, he was a "cinnamon roll connoisseur." He loved playing pinochle with Cy, Dan, and Dennis; hysterical laughter was always a big part of the game. He loved playing with his grandchildren, teaching them to build, and reading to them. He loved taking Mason to drum lessons and listening to him play. John loved a cold beer and a good joke. He loved his annual trips to Pacific Grove with his family; he also loved his annual trips with a group of dear friends from high school affectionately known as the "PG Pranksters." He loved the Giants the best but wouldn't miss a 49er's or Warrior's game; he loved his fantasy baseball league, because of all of the guys associated with it and he loved being in football pools. He loved his rugby buddies, his gym buddies and his hiking buddies who visited him regularly. To say he loved reading is an understatement; he often had two books going at the same time, his favorites being history and humor. John loved sitting in the backyard watching the birds that he dutifully fed. He often commented, "Joni, life doesn't get any better than this."
On July 23 the world lost John Fader, a strong, athletic, brave, loyal, decent, humble, kind, adventuresome, family man, who listened well and possessed a tremendous sense of humor and much quiet patience. He believed simultaneously in fate with regard to some aspects of his life and yet in his ability - his grit - to endure if not conquer all sorts of challenges. He succumbed to melanoma only after a valiant and always optimistic battle. He beat it once in 2012 only to have it return in 2017.
John was born in Sacramento, CA on July 15, 1950 and retained fond memories, but his real hometown was Pacific Grove, where he moved with his mom and dad, Eleanor and Fred, and his older sister Ronalee, in 1963. There he attended junior high and high school, making life-long friends and, as he put it, experienced the "perfect place" to grow up. He surfed, followed the San Francisco Giants, played football and discovered backpacking and a love for the High Sierras with his final backpacking trip being a 55 mile, 5l/2-day trip with Joni in 2016. In college he took up rugby, which became his team sport and in which he excelled as scrum half. He played for years for the Santa Rosa Rugby Club, and with that club toured Australia. After that he became part of the Old Boy's Rugby team. He lost his dad to a heart attack shortly after graduating from Sonoma State College in 1973, a shock that reinforced his sense that one had to enjoy himself throughout life, and not wait for retirement. Later that summer he carved out 42 days to hike the full Tahoe-Yosemite and half the John Muir Trails. He completed the John Muir Trail in 1978 and 1982. In addition to Whitney, over the decades John summited Rainier, Stuart and numerous other mountains, climbing Whitney again and Half Dome twice with family and friends. There were also annual backpacking trips to the Sierra's for more than 10 years.
John and Joni met in 1974 and were married in 1977 in the redwoods. October would have been their 43rd wedding anniversary. Brian was born in 1982 and Allison and Katherine in 1986. They all had a very close relationship with their dad and did not leave his side at the end. John enjoyed coaching and watching them play soccer, baseball and tennis. He and Brian had a love of golf. John loved being a grandfather, and we only wish that Mason, Logan and Sloane had more time with him to see what a powerful role model he was. John was always so proud of his family and loved being with them.
Family, school, rugby, the Giants, the High Sierras and his 70-year-old GMC pickup offered deep enjoyment and plenty of opportunities for celebrating and making a remarkable number of friends wherever he went. Life for John centered, however, on hard work in the roofing and construction materials industries until his retirement in 2011.
A person could count on John, and that surely was one of the reasons he had so many friends and earned the respect of his family. In shared moments of danger you could depend on him - and his humor.
When John's cancer returned in June of 2017, a decision was made to live life one day at a time and never give up hope. It served Joni and John well. Through all his treatments in Santa Rosa and his many clinical trials at UCSF there was always hope. John spoke so highly of his doctors; Dr Ye, Dr. Minn, Dr Hamann, Dr. Hegarty and Dr. Hawkins at Kaiser and Dr. Daud at UCSF. He was so appreciative and thankful for the care he received from them. During the past three years John and Joni were able to travel as they always had planned to do. John got to see Giants baseball games both in San Diego and Denver; a trip to Catalina which included zip-lining; numerous trips to Pacific Grove with the last one being five days before he passed away; Brian and Jaqueline's wedding in Graeagle; San Juan Island for Allison and Keith's wedding; a road trip on Route 66 to national parks with his dear friend Rich Ellings that included a helicopter trip over the Grand Canyon; a second trip to the national parks in Utah. He loved the trips to the national parks so much; a trip to Hawaii; a trip to Australia and New Zealand and a trip to Yosemite. All of these trips were with good friends and family and taken while John was undergoing treatment. Although the end came too soon, his quiet strength, sense of adventure, and will to live helped him enjoy life during a difficult time.
Without John's family, dear friends and doctors the journey would have been so different.
He is survived by the above mentioned as well as Sandie and Beagle Brodsky; Kathy and Mike Fleming; Dave and Dena Whitehurst, Joni's sisters and their husbands; so very many nieces, nephews and cousins, and very dear long-time friends Dennis and Emilie Bruno, Dan and Linn Eikenberry, and Cy and Laura Penry. We would love to mention all of John's dear friends but there are just too many. We know who you are and thank you for being there.
John was predeceased by his parents Fred and Eleanor Fader and his in-laws Cherie and Bob Jones and John Schrader.
A celebration of John's life will be held as soon as we are able. Stay safe.
If anyone would like to honor John, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to UCSF, The website is makeagift.ucsf.edu
(Be sure to click on the box that says "direct your gift to specific area," then check "other" and type in melanoma research)