John Fitzgerald (Wall) Bolduc

On April 9, 1964, John burst into this life full of energy and proceeded to live his entire life the same way, full speed ahead. He loved adventure and laughter and lived it filled with both. John did what he wanted, when, where, and how he wanted, he was a true renaissance man. He drove the big rigs, operated heavy equipment, and was skilled in many areas of construction. He joined the carnival and even tried his skill at bull riding. He thrived outdoors, loved to garden experimented with growing micro greens and, occasionally, grew a plant or two of something other than veggies. His homemade salsa was the best, even if it was hot as hell. John's life journey is best remembered as adventurous and humorous. After a hard fought year against cancer, John died on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020.

Survived by his loving brother who was also his caregiver; Ron Bartholomy; his loving friend Susan Shihadeh; his brothers Art and Phil Wall; sisters Wanda Cook and Tina Richardson. John is also survived by his aunt Gracie Laudari, his mother Fran Bolduc, and his partner in mischief, Gayle Serdan, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time, remembrances can be posted on his Facebook page.



