John Fleming Gause, Jr.

John Fleming Gause Jr. died Wednesday in Camp Branch, SC. He was born September 17, 1930 to a large farming family in rural SC. Like three of his nine siblings, "Junior" joined the military first chance he could, lying about his age to do so. He served two tours in Korea and three tours in Vietnam (Army Corps of Engineers and 101st Airborne) While stationed in southern Germany he met his wife Elfriede. It was there following in his family's footsteps that he became a Master Mason. The family would return to the states living at military bases throughout the US, then settling in Santa Rosa. After 25 years he retired as a Master Sergeant E9. He would continue working with the military by training troops as a contractor in Saudi Arabia for 12 years. "Sarge" as he was also known outside the family, would spend his years abalone diving, hunting and fishing. When his wife of 50 years Elfriede passed in 2008, he returned to SC. He spent his final years in the home and on the land where generations of Gauses continue the farming tradition today. "Sarge" was a tough man. He spoke his mind and there was no mistaking where you stood with him. He survived frostbite in Korea, was blind in one eye from shrapnel and saw too much war in Vietnam. He spent most of his life in service of his country and was a fierce defender of that freedom. "Junior" saw and traveled the world and yet was always a southern farm boy at heart.

John is predeceased by his brothers Vincent, Collins, Ryan and Stanton. His sisters Avis, Claire, Bleecker, Jewel, and his wife Elfriede. He is survived by his brother Guy, and sons Ralph (Lian) Gause and John (Seana) Gause. His six grand children: Angela, Melissa, Kris, John E., Sean and AJ, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered fondly by nephew Dan Gause, "adopted daughter" Joan Hill, and his longtime companion Norma McAllister.

Funeral services will he held Sunday, July 12th at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel in Scranton SC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store