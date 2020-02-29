|
John Francis Bribiescas
John Francis Bribiescas caught the ultimate wave on February 18, 2020. His life was an inspiration to others, and his life's goal was to improve the community for the sake of future generations, and bring joy as he did so. He loved his students, he loved his family, he loved books and surfing, he loved to be of service, but most importantly he loved his wife Carol. John was proud of his Basque and Scottish heritage. He was determined to travel to Scotland to see his beloved niece Lindsay Bribiescas graduate from University of St Andrews. In June 2019 he made that trip. He had a passion for his faith which brought him much comfort as he battled cancer.
John is survived by: his wife Carol Brown Bribiescas, step-son Erick and Kim Roeser, grandson Alex, step-son Kevin and Tania, grandchildren Emma and Andrew, sister Anna and David Osbun and niece Ashley Osbun, Lindsay Bribiescas niece (daughter of late brother Dan Bribiescas), Lisa Halverson (cousin) Karli and Taylor Halverson (cousins), cousins in Scotland: Vincent Gill, Brendan Gill, and Rosemary Paton and Charlie Docherty cousin.
We will be celebrating a life well lived on March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at SRHS, with a reception immediately following at Oddfellows Hall.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020