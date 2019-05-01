Home

Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Sebastopol, CA
John Franklin Calverley


John Franklin Calverley Notice
John Franklin Calverley
January 19, 1927 - April 29, 2019
Navy Veteran World War II
Passed away peacefully at the age of 92 after a long battle with Alzheimers. He is the beloved husband of Beverly Calverley, cherished father of Bonnie (Gil) Drake, Linda Gates, Brenda (Jeff) Bonner, Nancy (Richard) Baxman, Beverly (Mike) Winsor, and John (Penny) Calverley. He was loved by 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He loved gardening and his dogs.
A huge thank you to the wonderful staff at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville Memory Ward. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th 10:00 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2019
