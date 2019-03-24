|
|
John Gary Fullerton
On Wednesday March 20th, 2019 our beloved father John Gary Fullerton passed quietly at the age of 80 years old. John was born in Grand Forks, N.D. His family moved west where he was raised in the logging town of Westwood, California.
John enlisted in the armed forces at the age of 17 and served four years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Colorado and Wethersfield, England. Upon his return he worked for Pacific Bell in San Francisco for thirty years. He lived in San Francisco for 11 years and then moved to Petaluma with his family in 1971. John loved the written work and authored a beautiful book about caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease entitled Never Wander Away. John also spent many years with his cousin Mary Fullerton of Napa, archiving the genealogy of the Fullerton Family in England dating back to the 13th century.
John is survived by his loving and adoring wife Lucille Battison of Petaluma and her children, grand children, and great-grand children. His daughters Elizabeth Fullerton Cain, Amy Fullerton, and his grandchildren Madison, Liza, and Weston Cain.
A memorial service and celebration of John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30th, at the United Church of Christ 825 Middlefield Dr. Petaluma, CA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in John's name to Parkinson.org, apdaparkson.org or michaeljfox.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019