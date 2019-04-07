|
John H. Mitchell
Passed away at home in Tomales, CA, March 22, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joan R. Mitchell. Loving father of Liz Mitchell and John H. "Mitch" Mitchell.
Dear brother of June Hartmann and the late Alec Mitchell. Beloved uncle of Linda Rogers and John Hartmann.
A lifelong resident of Tomales, John was a member of the pioneer Mitchell and Brown families. He worked with the family dairy ranch for over 40 years until his retirement. He was 86 years of age.
Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at
2:00 P. M. at the Tomales Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will be at the Mitchell Family Plot at Tomales Presbyterian Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma, Tomales Presbyterian Church or to the Tomales Regional History Center.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019