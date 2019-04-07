Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
John Mitchell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Tomales Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Mitchell


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
John H. Mitchell Notice
John H. Mitchell
Passed away at home in Tomales, CA, March 22, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joan R. Mitchell. Loving father of Liz Mitchell and John H. "Mitch" Mitchell.
Dear brother of June Hartmann and the late Alec Mitchell. Beloved uncle of Linda Rogers and John Hartmann.
A lifelong resident of Tomales, John was a member of the pioneer Mitchell and Brown families. He worked with the family dairy ranch for over 40 years until his retirement. He was 86 years of age.
Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at
2:00 P. M. at the Tomales Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will be at the Mitchell Family Plot at Tomales Presbyterian Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma, Tomales Presbyterian Church or to the Tomales Regional History Center.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now