|
|
John Hale
Thomas "John" Johnson Hale, Jr of Petaluma died Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was 80.
Born on January 29, 1940 in Petaluma, CA to Thomas, Sr. and Violet (Anderson) Hale. He was the oldest of seven children and raised on a ranch in Novato. He graduated Petaluma High School in 1958 and at the age of only 19 he bought a 40-acre dairy ranch in Petaluma's Two Rock Valley. In 1963, he was drafted into the Army and served as a radio teletype operator. He met and married Theresa "Terry" Smith in 1966 and they had five children.
John and Terry operated the dairy until 1987. Afterward he ran a successful calf business called the Slow Poke Calf Company and John did farming for his long-time friend and neighbor George McClelland. In his off time, John loved duck and deer hunting, trap shooting and abalone fishing. He was a valued member of the community and served on the board of Two Rock Union School for nearly 40 years. He also coached American Little League Baseball for ten years.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years,Terry, his loving children Russell Hale, Patty Mykland (Jason), Bryan Hale, Michael Hale (Gina), Elizabeth Erickson (Josh). He has seven grandchildren; Ryan, Joseph, William, Mason, Vivian, Waylon and Colbie. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Singleton (Bob) and brothers Karl (Donna), Kenny (Julie), Donald (Denise), Dave (Debbie) and Albert (Jone) and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on March 4 from 4 to 8 pm at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA 94952. His final resting place will be at Two Rock Valley Presbyterian Church in Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Two Rock School Education Foundation 5001 Spring Hill Road, Petaluma, CA 94952
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020