John (Jack) Hillis Moskowitz, Jr.

Jack passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jack was born in February 1937 in Oakland, California. He grew up in Santa Rosa and graduated from Santa Rosa High School. He went on to the University of California at Berkeley, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering and was affiliated with Delta Upsilon Fraternity. It was at Cal that he met his future wife Katie. After they graduated in 1959, they were married and he spent two years in the Navy as a young officer on the USS Hornet. After the Navy, he and Katie lived in Walnut Creek, and then bought their first home in Pleasant Hill, where he lived the rest of his life. Jack worked at Aerojet General Nucleonics for two years, then at IBM where his career spanned 27 years. Jack enjoyed his work during times of incredible innovation in technology. After he retired from IBM, he continued to work in network consulting with EDS and Bank of America.

Jack was very active and involved with his three children. Music was an essential part of his life, and he gave his love of classical music to his children. He loved to ski at Tahoe and the family took many trips to the North Shore. He also enjoyed fly fishing on the North Yuba, on summer trips to the family home in Downieville. He was an active member of several tennis groups in the Pleasant Hill area. He thoroughly enjoyed being Grandpa to his six grandchildren, with endless patience and imagination. His sense of humor will be dearly missed. Jack leaves behind many loved ones: his wife Katie, his three children and their spouses Julie Schoepp (Scott), Ellen Poling (Steve) and Michael Moskowitz (Sue), his sister Anne Bouquet, his brother Peter Moskowitz, and six grandchildren Nathan and Tim Schoepp, James and Ellie Poling, Andrew and Jack Moskowitz.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store