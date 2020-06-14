John Howard Doble

John Howard Doble passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 in Windsor, California.

Born January 5, 1936 in Oakland, California to Howard Doble and Erma Faramia. He lived in many different places during his childhood including Arkansas, Los Angeles, and Sebastopol. After graduating from Analy High school, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Tanner, a survey ship. After being honorably discharged from the service, he bought a new 57 Chevrolet convertible and drove from New York to his home state of California where he married Miriam Greenhalgh and they had a son, Richard. The marriage ended in 1964 and in 1965 he married Diane McMaster and they had four children, Deirdre, Danae, Brandon, and Damon. He worked for PG&E as a surveyor beginning in 1958 and walked many miles surveying the Feather River Canyon and in Sonoma and the surrounding counties. He attended Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University eventually acquiring his land surveyor license. In 1969 and 1970 he was in charge of surveying the Warm Springs Dam construction at Lake Sonoma. In 1970 he opened his own surveying business in Cloverdale, California. In 1981 he divorced Diane and married Felicity Day, his companion until his death. He embraced and helped raise Felicity's children, Dave, Mike, Daniel, and Stephane.

John's public service was exceptional. Two term Mayor of Cloverdale in 1988 and then again in 1993, with an additional pro tem assignment to finish a previous mayor's term. He served on the Cloverdale City Council from 1986 through 1993 and was a long-time member of the Rotary Club where he enjoyed the many friendships he had with his fellow Rotarians and the philanthropic mission of the club. He was also the Vice President of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Board. He really loved being able to serve his community and to contribute to its planning and growth including pushing through the plan for the town's Highway 101 bypass.

In 2001, he sold his business and only semi-retired staying on at the business to assist the new owner. He also appeared as an expert witness in numerous court cases. He lived life with a passion for music, golf, good wine, and helping others whenever he could. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his brother Richard and his son, Damon. He is survived by his wife, Felicity, his brothers Gary and Dan Doble, his sisters Shirley Wrede, Janet McClain, and Suzette Wortmann, his children Richard Doble, Deirdre Doble, Danae Hanson, Brandon Doble, his step-children David Kumec, Michael Kumec, Daniel Lionett, Stephanie Forsythe and his grandchildren Jolene Doble, Travis Doble, Sierra Hanson, Jason Campbell, Sky Doble, Kyren Hanson, Laura Campbell, Greta Doble and Maple Doble.

If you would like to make a donation in John's honor, please make it to one of the following organizations: NAACP, My Brother's Keeper, Black Lives Matter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store