John Jacobs
October 24, 1926 - January 12, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of John Martin Jacobs announces he passed peacefully on January 12, 2020. John was born at home in Petaluma on October 24, 1926. He was the son of Jan and Selma Jacobs, immigrants from the Isle of Föhr, Germany. John had one brother, Henry who predeceased him. John was raised on the family chicken ranch and attended Petaluma schools, graduating early to join the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he served for two years.
In 1954, John married the love of his life, Mary Jo Collings. They settled on the family chicken ranch in Petaluma and raised their five children; Cathleen Olsen, Jan Yeager (Mark), Karen Mitchell (David), Michael Jacobs (Cassie) and Randy Jacobs (Andrea). They have five grandchildren; Katrina Levy (Gahl), Dr. Logan Mitchell (Cassandra), Claire Mitchell, Samuel and Stella Jacobs. Their first great-grandchild is due in February.
John worked for sixteen years in the chicken business with his parents and thirty-two years for McNear (Haydite) Block Company in San Rafael.
John enjoyed life, family members, and friends as well as hunting, fishing and family outings. John was an avid vegetable farmer and enjoyed raising chickens until two years ago. After retirement, John and Mary Jo enjoyed taking trips in the States, Canada, and Europe. John was predeceased by his beloved dogs, Butch, Luci, and Ginger, who were his constant companions after his retirement. John was always there to brighten the lives of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank his caregiver, Rose, for the incredible care she gave John for the past three months. They would also like to thank Hospice of Petaluma for all their support. The family asks that any memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952 or to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020