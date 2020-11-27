John J.G. Fanucchi

September 21, 1941

- November 21, 2020

Our beloved John Fanucchi, a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather has passed after a two-week battle with COVID. He was the child of parents, Guido and Angelina, who arrived through Ellis Island. Initially only fluent in Italian, where he was born and raised in Lincoln, CA. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from California State University of Sacramento. He has been a resident of Sonoma since 1978 and was the Manager of PG&E until 1992, when he took an early retirement. His next journey included being an influential support to his wife's diabetic supply business, where he worked alongside family and friends until selling the business in 2010. John impacted the lives of so many. His legacy included but was not limited to, serving his community as a member of Rotary Club for 30 years, as co-creator and President of The Sonoma Bocce League for seven years, a member of the Sonoma Valley Golf Club, Sonoma Pedro Men's Group and his monthly Poker Group. Many may recognize him as the famous Sonoma "Woodchucker" through the numerous hours he spent in his labor of love to share his cords of firewood. He is survived by his wife Sheila after a loving 58 years of marriage. He leaves behind his loving sister Alba Velo (Mario), his three sons and their wives Joe (Theresa), Mike (Rose), Chris (Semra), and his five grandchildren Isabella, Gabriella, Samuel, Gia and Francesca. He never missed a milestone in his family's lives and John's infectious smile along with his radiant heart will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date once COVID restrictions are lifted.



