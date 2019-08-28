|
John Joseph Douglas
"Bongo John" lived a long and interesting life from February 17, 1921-August 3, 2019, born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania and passed away at home in Rohnert Park, CA.
Early years, age 15-16, worked as farm hand; age 18 book binder machine helper; age 19 printing machine operator for Social Security dept.; age 19 1/2 joined the United States Navy. Proud Navy man, served in the United States Navy from 1940 to 1960. Vessels and stations served on: USS Portland Coral Sea Battle 1942, World War II USS Stockton DD646 Destroyer 1943 to 1944. USS Cone DD866 Destroyer Mediterranean Sea December 1949 to March-1952. Submarine Duty, Korean War USS Sea Devil SS400 1952-1953. Rogers Police Patrol, 1955 San Diego, CA, part time while awaiting training Navy Recruits ended. U.S.NTC San Diego, CA. 1956, USS Spinax SS489 Submarine November 1, 1956 to March 1, 1960. John retired as Chief Gunner's Mate in March 1960 age 39.
John was married to Ruth on November 11, 1950.
After navy retirement, age 39, worked five months as correctional officer at Alcatraz Island, April-September 1960. Moved to Novato, CA from San Diego, CA; December 1960 to April 1962 worked as a mail carrier for Novato Post Office. April 1962, age 41, worked as Engine Mechanic-Transportation supervisor for San Rafael City Schools then retired in May 1976.
Later years moved to Burlington Vermont his wife's hometown for four years, where he worked as a shopping mall manager. In 1980, moved to Sonoma County ,age 60, worked as chief dispatcher, truck mechanic, electric power mechanic at Department of the Army-Presidio, CA, where he retired age 67. Went on to five years of volunteering. Wrote his life biography.
He survived by his son John W. Douglas; three children and eight grandchildren; daughter Mary R. Goebel, husband Ron; two children and three grandchildren; daughter Barbara A. Douglas; three children, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; daughter Susan M. Titman; three children and six grandchildren; daughter Linda Bhader, husband Bill; two children and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth I. Douglas, who died at age 60 in 1989, great-granddaughter Emilce M. Borbon June 28, 2014 died at age of 16 and son Paul Douglas in 1961 who died three days after birth.
John had a passion for work, gardening was his favorite along with music, dancing, long walks, history buff, Minister of Universal life Church, computers until 96. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a good-hearted, lovely, intelligent man, cared deeply for those in need. He is a legend.
Thanksgiving tribute to Laura his caregiver for three years keeping him a happy man; Hospice for two weeks and all caring for him to the end.
John's final resting place at Calvary Cemetery, Bodega, CA, with late wife Ruth.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019