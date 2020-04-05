|
|
John Joseph Walsh
September 24, 1944
- September 17, 2019
A kind and funny man, an impressive intellect, a loving husband, brother and uncle, a trusted friend to many, a gifted athlete, a master storyteller – these describe John Walsh, but do not encompass all that he was.
John died on September 17, 2019 at Stanford Hospital after a prolonged illness, only a few days before what would have been his 75th birthday. The cause of death was heart failure due to Amyloid-osis, an unusual ailment with no known cure.
John was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 24, 1944 to Edward J. Walsh and Anna Schultz Walsh. He grew up in Kearney, New Jersey. He attended Seton Hall Preparatory School where he excelled academically and athletically, and then attended college at what is now the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) where he graduated magna cum laude. He received his master's degree in electrical engineering at Rutgers University. In his senior year at NJIT, John was a captain of the basketball team, the baseball team and the soccer team; and in 1986 he was one of the first inductees into the newly created NJIT Athletic Hall of Fame. Playing sports remained an important part of John's life ever after, and included basketball, fast-pitch softball, tennis, golf, skiing and roller blading.
After beginning his career at IBM in New Jersey and New York, John held his first executive-level position at an IBM branch in Seattle. He went on to hold executive positions at AT&T, and then at Compression Labs Inc. (CLI), an ahead-of-its-time NASDAQ-traded video compression company. Following these, he was president or an executive officer or a consultant at various startups until his retirement in 2002. He made many friends over the years including through his various business contacts. One of his friends used to joke that John couldn't pass through an airport without running into someone he knew.
John met his future wife Judith Bergin Walsh on her birthday, September 21, 1979. She had just bought her first house in the California city of Piedmont and threw herself a birthday/ housewarming party. A mutual friend invited John. This was the beginning of John and Judith's wonderful 40-year relationship. They were married on May 27, 2005 (John joked that they didn't want to rush things). Both had been married before. John liked to tell what he called the "John and Judith Walsh story" – which was that John's first wife was also named Judith, and Judith's first husband was also named John Walsh.
Despite his scholarship, athletic and business pursuits, family remained John's first priority. He grew up in Kearny, NJ with his brother Tom and sister Pat, living in a multi-family house with parents, aunts, uncles and cousins – the center of his family life through college. After he moved to the West Coast, John always made time for frequent visits east to join in family events. He remained very close to his siblings, and an active uncle and father figure to his sister's daughters. He also grew very close to his wife Judith's family – even, to the relief of Judith and her siblings, taking charge of the financial affairs of their parents Jack and Marie Bergin after their move to an assisted living facility in Napa.
John and Judith bought land on Sonoma Mountain west of the town of Sonoma, in 2007, broke ground on their retirement home in February 2010 and moved there in November 2011, becoming members of the Diamond A community. John invested hundreds of hours in his role as President of the Diamond A Neighborhood Association, a position he retained until a few weeks before his death.
Golf and friends with whom he played the sport were an essential part of John's life. A group of four friends calling themselves Los Quattros – Jeff Szem, Dick Keelty, George Keelty and John, got together for annual golf trips for nearly 50 years. John's last Los Quattros trip was in April 2019. Prior to moving to Sonoma, John was an active member of the Palo Alto Hills golf club and served a term as its Board president. During his time in Sonoma, John was a member of the Sonoma Golf Club where he made more friends and enjoyed days playing golf, smoking cigars and exchanging stories and tall tales.
John also reconnected with friends from his Seton Hall Prep days at a 50th reunion in 2012, and the group decided to stay in touch, holding an annual dinner that John always made sure to fly to the East Coast to attend. His last dinner with the group was in June 2019. And he remained an active and involved alumnus of NJIT.
In addition to his wife Judith, John is survived by his brother Tom Walsh, Tom's son Ed Walsh and Tom's granddaughter Emma, his sister Pat Walsh Peluso and her three daughters, Barbara Lyons (husband Dave, daughter Lindsay), LeeAnn Peluso and Patty Peluso.
A life celebration is intended for later in the year.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2020