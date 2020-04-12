|
|
John K. Lawrence
April 27, 1930 - March 22, 2020
Jack Lawrence, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 89.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Lawrence (née Moore); his children, Christie Lawrence (Lorien Brightbill), Dr. Jennifer Lawrence (Sam Pierce), Jill Lawrence (Paul Koplin), and Carol Ericson (David Ericson); his grandchildren, Mia and Shannon Lawrence Cook, Jack and Grace Koplin, and Taylor, Jacqueline, and Kyle Ericson; and many devoted cousins.
Jack was born on April 27, 1930, in South Pasadena, California. He grew up on a street with his extended Armenian family, leading an idyllic childhood even during the Depression and World War II; his happy youth shaped him into the positive, kind gentleman and exemplary person he was all his life. He graduated from Occidental College in 1952 and was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, Jack worked as a CLU, ChFC, and senior agent with Northwestern Life Insurance. In 1956 Jack married the love of his life, Mary Moore - they shared nearly 64 years together.
Jack loved Sonoma County, his home of 50 years. He was an early environmentalist, organic gardener and composter, and enjoyed outdoor activities of all kinds: skiing, birding, fishing, or walking with his Over the Hill and Dale Hiking Group. Music was important in his life - he sang in barbershop groups, played the string bass, and was president of the Santa Rosa Community Concert Association for many years. Above all, Jack was devoted to his family and community; he was a storyteller of the highest caliber and delighted in sharing tales of his life with always-rapt audiences. He was a member of the United Congregational Church for over 45 years, where he participated on boards and sang in the choir. Jack's songs, stories, and good humor will be deeply missed.
A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Sonoma County Land Trust.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020