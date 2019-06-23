|
|
John Kenneth Kiil
1938 - 2019
John Kiil passed suddenly on June 1st, 2019 at 80 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife Julie of 38 years; three children Renee Reeves (Mike), Erica Kiil, and Andrew Stuart (Joanne); and three grandchildren, Brad Gatter, Lexi Kiil, and Donovan Reeves. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henny and Andrew Kiil and sister Ann Wells. John loved his wife, family, friends, his cats, music, the 49ers, traveling and a great glass of wine.
Born October 29, 1938 to Andrew and Henny Kiil who immigrated from Tromso, Norway to San Francisco, John was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and to be a first generation San Franciscan. He was a world-class graphic designer for over 50 years and worked on numerous corporate identity projects for Dole, John Deere, Blue Moon Beers, and Domaine Chandon Champagne. Once retired from Landor Associates, John continued his design work part time and also began creating designs for his retirement community, Oakmont in the Valley of the Moon. Notably Oakmont's community logo, their 50th Anniversary celebration, and various clubs, and associations. John enjoyed recreational biking, visiting museums, musical events, and car shows. He was a proud member of the Sons in Retirement (Oakmont - Hood Mountain Branch No. 92), playing Petanque, having weekly coffee with friends and delighted in reading good mystery novels.
John's 80th birthday was filled with the love of his wife, children, many friends and those special memories will be cherished in their hearts forever.
No services have been planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Donations in "Memory of John Kiil" may be made to Marine Mammal Center or the . (Marine Mammal Center, 2000 Bunker Road/Fort Cronkhite, Sausalito, CA 94965-2619; 415-289-7335.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 23, 2019