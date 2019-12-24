Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
John Orfali
Vigil
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
35 Liberty St.,
Petaluma, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
35 Liberty St.,
Petaluma, CA
John Khatsho Orfali Notice
John Khatsho Orfali
Passed away in Oakland, CA, December 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of Khatsho and Nina Orfali. Devoted brother of Alex Orfali. Beloved grandson of John and Azniv Orfali, and Sami and Nawal Oweis. Dear nephew of Nader Oweis, Saro Orfali, Kerilyn Orfali and Sevag Orfali.
John, 16 years of age, was an accomplished student, athlete and musician, attended Valley Vista Elementary School, Petaluma Junior High and was currently a student at Casa Grande High School. He participated in cross country and lacrosse in which he excelled.
Family and friends are invited to the Vigil Service, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM also at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
