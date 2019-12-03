|
|
In Loving Memory
John L. Bunn
June 5, 1937—December 3, 1997
60 Years Young.
Twenty-two years ago, on
Thanksgiving Day, our family heard the dreaded quote, "Call in the family". Your address was going to change to a Permanent one! As your room "Up there wasn't ready", your quote, "Let's get this show on the road" wasn't answered. Your address did change 6 days later when God received you into your new home with Him.
This year on Thanksgiving Day, your brother-in-law, Jerry, will have spent 2 years at his permanent address "Up there" with you and God. This time of year, the holiday season, was your favorite. It is the most difficult time for our family, even after all these years.
We love and miss you and know you are watching over us until we are all together again "Up there".
Your wife, son, daughter and beloved grandson
(an honor roll student).
God gave us memories that we might have roses in December.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019