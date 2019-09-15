Home

Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Star of the Valley Catholic Church
545 White Oak Dr.
Santa Rosa, CA
John Lawrence Passalacqua


1928 - 2019
John Lawrence Passalacqua Notice
John Lawrence Passalacqua
Passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, September 7, 2019 after a long illness. John was 91 years old. Beloved husband of Gail Passalacqua. Adored father of Mark Passalacqua (Lisa), Jill Passalacqua and Scott Montgomery (Jessica). Cherished grandfather of Caroline, Audrey, Paige, Evan, Victoria, Claire, Xavier, Francis and James. Preceded in death by his siblings, Father Robert Passalacqua and Mary Lewinski. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A native of Healdsburg, CA. John spent a 44 year career in education, teaching high school and college in the San Jose area. He returned to Sonoma County 19 years ago, living in Bodega Harbour and then moved to Santa Rosa 14 years ago.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Star of the Valley Catholic Church, 545 White Oak Dr., Santa Rosa, CA 95409. Private burial, Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family prefer memorials to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
