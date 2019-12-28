|
|
John McIntyre Miller
May 26, 1932 - December 21, 2019
John McIntyre Miller, born on May 26th, 1932, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21st, at 8:50 PM in Petaluma, California. John, son of John McQuistan Miller and Agnes Forsyth Miller, and brother to Margaret and Jean Miller, was born in Glasgow, Scotland and came to America in 1957. From 1953 to 1955, John proudly served in the British Army, attached to the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers, responsible for all types of military vehicles. During his two-year enlistment, John attained the rank of Sergeant. While he took much pride in his service, his greatest acclaim was and is forever, his family.
In 1960, John wedded Jean Ann Scafidi Miller, and became father to four- Cheri Miller Sankoff (Steve Sankoff), Craig Miller (preceded in death in 1966), Brian Miller (Christa Fifer), and John Miller. John has nine, beautiful grandchildren- Brianna, Beau, and Jane Miller, Christopher (Kierra Jane), Nicholas, Stephen, and Craig Sankoff, and Jacob and Olivia Morenzoni, as well as three great-grandchildren- Jaycee, Anthony, and Blake.
A devout Catholic, John belonged to St. James' Parish and was a member of the Knights of Columbus (4th degree- #1586) and found much joy in giving back to the community through many philanthropic pursuits. John had considerable involvement in the McDowell Drug Task force, for years provided aid to the less fortunate via the local, "COTS" organization, and worked for Greyhound Lines for thirty-one years. John truly epitomized how one person can make a difference, or in his case, the world a better place. His generous heart and inherent kindness remained until the very end, leaving his words and legacy to forever remain: "Let us go forth with love and joy and to help one another in this greater world we live in."
To commemorate John's life, family, friends, and others whose lives John touched are invited to the Rosary on Thursday, January 2nd at 6:00 PM at Parent-Sorensen (850 Keokuk St, Petaluma, CA 94952) and Memorial Service will be held on January 3rd, at 11:00 AM at St. James' Parish (125 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy, Petaluma, CA 94954), a reception to follow. John's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at UCSF Hospital (UCSF Helen Dilller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center), as well as the Hospice of Petaluma, and ask that all donations be made to these two organizations in his memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019