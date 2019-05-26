Home

John Michael "Michael" Hughes II

February 13, 1946 - May 17, 2019
Michael was an individualist with a wealth of experiences from musician, writer, general contractor, translator and teacher to name a few. He sang, played guitar and composed music all of his life. Growing up the son of an Air Force Chaplain, he lived in many places which continued into his adulthood. At Stanford University, he set a track record that lasted 25 years. This avid outdoorsman is survived by his life partner, Gay Barner, who was with him until the final stage of his Alzheimer's Disease.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019
