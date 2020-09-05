John Milburn Dean

August 27, 2020

With his usual quiet dignity and grace, John Milburn Dean, 76, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Healdsburg, California. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Mary Ann Dean. John leaves behind his two adoring sisters, Karen Wakefield (Dean) and Kathy Tremblay (Terry); he was beloved Uncle John to nieces, Kate Ruelas (Tom) and Sarah Jalving; nephews, Tony Espinosa (Sharon), Matthew Tremblay (Anna), and David Tremblay (Rebeca). Great Uncle to Andrew, Zoe, Quinton, Marcel, Antonio and Andres; a dear friend to Theresa and Janis. John was raised in the Valley of the Moon among the majestic oaks and rolling hills of Kenwood and Glen Ellen. The beauty there became a part of his own nature and inspired his artistic eye. He noticed the little details around him that we all too often ignore. John would photograph it, paint it, or simply point it out to those around him. John also listened appreciatively with an artist's ear, whether it was to Mozart, the birds singing in the trees, or to his grand-niece and nephews that loved their Uncle John so much. When the kids were exploring in the backyard or exploring a new idea, John would give them his full, undistracted attention. He was genuinely interested in what everyone was up to and what new interests they had. John was a humble artist at heart, and wordplay was also one of his mediums. He enjoyed a good play-on-words. A good pun or plot-twist would get you one of his big hearty laughs. Warm and genuine, it often became a goal to say something clever which might achieve that great laugh or spur a quick joke of his own. Jokes we'll now miss, but forever make us smile. He was a lovely man, an inspiration to us all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store