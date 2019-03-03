Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
club house at Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park
Petaluma., CA
John Miller Notice
John Miller
John Miller passed away on January 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Born in Santa Rosa on April 1, 1957. He was the father of Chris Miller; brother of Dale Miller, Ken Dusek, Lou Dusek and Mary Kilgore. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Leona Miller and brother Gary Dusek.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and potluck for John on Saturday, March 9 at 2-5 p.m. at the club house at Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019
