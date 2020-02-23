|
John Moran
John Augustine Francis Damian Moran died unexpectedly on February 7, 2020 in Santa Rosa CA at the age of 70.
John is preceded in death by the love of his life, Sandra Kunz Moran of Santa Rosa, and his parents, Paddy Moran and Jane McRory (father from Dublin, mother from Dungannon (Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland).
John is survived by sister Judith Dellow (née Moran), brother-in law Stephen Dellow, niece, Katherine Dellow, mother-in law Barbara Anne Hayes, and Yay, the cat.
John, was born on January 19, 1950 in Worcester Park, Surrey, UK. He studied at Richard Challoner School, Malden, Surrey.
John's life-long passion was music. He was a huge Beatles fan, and could play almost any tune "by ear". John played in many rock bands in the UK, most of them with his childhood friends, Danny Edwardson and Seamus Sell.
He excelled in art, literature and drama, and was a member of the UK's National Youth Theatre, and as a teen appeared in two BBC Armchair Theatre TV productions.
John moved to Sonoma County in 1988, and soon began tending bar at The Old Vic in Santa Rosa, where he was a magnet for artists.
Playwrights, musicians, actors and magicians could be creative at The Old Vic, which was a bohemian hangout, and home to a dinner theatre.
It was love at first sight when John met Sandy who sauntered into The Vic one afternoon. They married, and co-owned Bacchus Deli in Santa Rosa for 12 years.
John was one of the first ever volunteer programmers at KRCB-FM where he created and produced the Redwood Public Radio Theatre.
John got involved in local theater, and his play "Repertory" was staged twice, in 1999 and 2000 at the Sonoma County Repertory Theatre directed by Diane Bailey.
John acted and worked on several plays over the years, and his most celebrated work was the role of Salieri in The Rep's production of Amadeus.
John and Larry Carlin formed the North Bay Theatre Group in 2002, an alliance of area companies, actors, directors, tech crew and staff working to promote the status of theatre in the North Bay. After a 10 stint, they had over 30 theaters in their fold.
John was a member of the Sonoma County Arts Council, and worked tirelessly at Santa Rosa's Community Media Center.
John was humble, and almost shy about his accomplishments. He will be remembered for his loyalty and encouragement to his many friends.
John was a rock in the water, causing concentric circles of creativity and ripples of possibility.
He will be sorely missed.
A celebration of John's life will be announced on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/limeyabroad
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020