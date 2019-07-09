|
|
John "Jack" Muldoon
John "Jack" Muldoon, died in his Rohnert Park home on June 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in San Francisco, he graduated from Riordan High School in 1957 and then served in the US Navy. In 1972, he began working as a bus driver for newly formed Golden Gate Transit, where he continued to serve for 27 years. Jack was an exemplary employee, a driving force behind the organization of Amalgamated Transit Union's Local 1575, serving on the executive board for eight years, and initiating the Drivers' Safety Committee.
Jack was a true family man, and his greatest passion was being the best father he could be to son, Patrick (Rosie) and grandfather to P.J. and Molly. Jack was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping and enjoying the beauties of nature with his family and friends. Jack was a great friend to many, had a fantastic sense of humor, a wonderful laugh and the heart of a gentleman.
Jack's family is having a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 13 at the Windsor Masonic Lodge, 371 Windsor River Rd in Windsor beginning at 1 p.m. They hope to share stories, laughter and hear from those that knew him.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 9, 2019