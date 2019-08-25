|
John Ough
It is with great sadness that the family of John Ough shares the news of his death on July 28, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 78. John was born in and raised in Paso Robles and graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1958. John served in the United States Navy from 1959 through 1964. While in the service, John traveled overseas aboard the U.S.S. Isherwood, and loved the time he spent exploring
Midway, Guam, the Philipines, Hong Kong and Japan. During his service, John received an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Quemoy and Matsu Islands). After his discharge, John graduated Fresno State College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology.
John started his career at a Standard Station as an attendant and retired from Chevron Corporation 32 years later in the position of Property Management Specialist. His job entailed negotiations to purchase, sell and lease service station property.
John was an eternal optimist and was always happy to start his day. He was a natural and gifted athlete and had a competitive drive. When he was younger, he played baseball almost nonstop, ran track and played golf. He loved to hike and fish in the mountains and
loved to swim in the ocean and would swim as far out as he could. He snow skied, played tennis, scuba dived, ran, and even flew a small plane. John's family was the most important part of his life and his loyalty knew no bounds. He was fiercely determined, had endless confidence and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to socialize and laughed easily and often. He feared nothing.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Clark Abbott Ough and Marie Anna Ough; his former mother-in-law Frances Ruth Wieser and his nephew, Patrick Farrell. John is survived by his wife, Dianne, his former wife Sharon Ough, sister Marianne Ough Elliott and sister-in-law
Ronda Chapman. He is also survived by his five loving and devoted daughters; Sheila Ough Dighans (Scott), Stephanie Ough Leonard (John), Sarah Ough, Marianne Ough, and Allison Ough. His much-loved grandchildren Nicole Dighans, Zachary Dighans, Natalie Dighans, Sydney Leonard, and Gabby Leonard also survive him. He was also the beloved Uncle Johnny to Terry Farrell, Nick Elliott, Michael Elliott and Tina Shope and "Bunkles" to his niece Diandra Sciutto and nephew Jimmie Hayes. John was also a great uncle to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life will be held in the form of an open house on September 14, 2019, from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the home of Sheila Ough Dighans in San Ramon. Please email [email protected] for details. A memorial fund has been set up on Go Fund Me to assist the family in their time of need. At John's request, following his cremation, his final interment will be at the Paso Robles
District Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019