John P. Tirone
John P. Tirone, age 56, has passed away after a 14-month battle with bone and lung cancer. John was a loving husband of 32 years to Pegeen Code and an amazing father to both Christopher and Christopher's fiancée, Melissa. He also leaves behind his mother, Angelina Fusco, his brother, Joseph Tirone, his sister-in-law Kelli and numerous nieces and nephews. John's life was his family, his cement pumping business and his pets (a dog, a horse, a turtle and a house chicken with whom he believed he could communicate). He also loved the Raiders, camping, Christmas, AC/DC, the Rio Nido Roadhouse, Tom Petty, the movie Rocky, lemon crunch cake and MMA. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial service in the coming weeks.
Check Pegeen's Facebook account or email her at [email protected] for information on date and location.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019
