John Patrick Burke
John Patrick Burke passed away on December 24th, 2019, after living through an extended, hard fought battle with memory loss. He was 62.
John was born May 15, 1957 in Petaluma, California to Francis and Helen Burke. He was the third child in a family of six. He proved true to his Irish heritage, with his fierce determination, lack of accepting nothing but the best, and his "Red" hair!
He attended St. Vincent's grammar school, Petaluma High School where he lettered in football and wrestling and Santa Rosa J.C., football, prior to graduating from UC Davis with a Bachelor of Science and Master degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Whatever work or play John took on he attacked it with an uncommon zest. He did not just want to do it he wanted to be an expert in it!
He met his match, Carla Gray, while working with John at Grass Valley Group in Nevada City, CA. After Carla spent a short time training him, they married and spent the next 29+ years with each other sharing their love and common interests.
Of all his work history hay delivery was his love. The people he encountered were the salt of the earth, (Lumper/Driver) eight years. His professional degrees took him to his engineering interest, Mare Island in Nuclear-Sub maintenance, Cable Data, Grass Valley Group, and a 25 years as the owner of Burke Home Loans.
When it came to activities, abalone diving was his second love. If he could have done it day in and day out he would have! Fishing was a constant competition with his brother in-law, which according to John he usually won….or… tied, skiing for fun, also as an instructor and hiking specifically with Carla!
Once he and Carla made Nevada City their home he involved himself, and Carla, in the Nevada City Rotary, Sierra Nevada Hiking Club, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, California Association of Mortgage Brokers, Nevada County Board of Realtors, UC Davis Engineering Alumni.
What will be truly missed, is John's quirky sense of humor, and his direct and clear opinion on what he thought of a situation. Don't ask John if you don't really want to know! His unwavering love of his grandchildren, god-children, nieces and nephews. Even through his illness was present, he was listening, loving and sharing his compassion and passion for life. I think he would tell us to quit struggling with the little stuff and "live life to the fullest" and to tell your family, friends and especially the little ones that you love them and follow that with a hug!!
He was preceded in death by his father Francis E. Burke and his mother Helen L. Burke.
He leaves this world his loving wife Carla J. Burke, step-son Donald E. Gray, (Amber), sisters, Cherie Mitchell, Nancy Burke Barr, Gina Burke Tarke and brothers Rory Burke and Michael Burke, grandchildren Hope, Diesel and Teagan Gray, god-children Bryanne Truttman, Eugene Burke, and Leighton Tarke, as well as many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 10th at Saint Canice Church in Nevada City, CA. Viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m., Mass at 4:30 p.m. reception to follow at Nevada City Winery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions, in memory of John "Red" Burke be sent to, Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.com
Contact persons: Carla Burke 530-913-2091 or [email protected]
Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020