John Paul (Jack) Killeen
August 18, 1927 - August 20, 2019
Jack passed away at the age of 92 after a brief illness. An accomplished man, attorney, architect, published author, Jack was a man whose passion for living was matched only by his nearly 35 years of devotion to his wife Claire. Along with his wife he is survived by his family: David Killeen (Charlotte) of Waskom, TX, Kate McClelland of Chicago, IL, John McClelland (Mary) of Altadena, CA, Matthew McClelland (Ken Ferraris) of Emeryville, CA, along with grandchildren Greg Killeen (Amber), Jenny Killeen, Courtney Bullen, Alicia Bullen Carpenter (Adam), Lindsey Bullen, Christine Erickson (Jeremy) and Laura McClelland Laudick (Scott). Additionally, survived by three great-grandchildren.
Services to be held Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Star of the Valley Catholic Church, 585 White Oak Drive with a reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019