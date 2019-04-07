|
John Peter Conti
It is with heartbreaking sadness that the family of John Peter Conti announces his passing on March 21, 2019. John bravely confronted cancer for three years. He died surrounded by his loving family in Sebastopol, California.
John was born December 14, 1963 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Santina (Bordonaro) and John Conti. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, daughter, Sophia, and sons, Samuel and Marco, of Sebastopol, and sister, Jodi Mizak, of Johnstown, PA. He is also survived by especially close cousins Frank and James Priscaro and Bettina Sapien. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was born and raised in New Castle. He played football in high school and at Cornell University, where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. It was during college that John met Debbie Greathouse, the love of his life.
John and Debbie moved to San Francisco in 1988. He first worked as an options trader at the Pacific Stock Exchange. They were members of the San Francisco Dolphin Swimming and Boating Club where John swam in the chilly Bay waters including under the Golden Gate Bridge and from Alcatraz.
California was in their hearts and they were married April 20, 1991 at the Chapel in Yosemite National Park. Shortly after marriage, they traveled to Nepal – a trip that profoundly affected them both and sparked his interest in Buddhism and meditation.
In 1996, they moved to Fairfax, CA and started a family. They spent many enjoyable days exploring the Marin hills on foot and on bikes with their young children. Later, they moved to Sonoma County to continue to live close to nature, something they both valued highly.
John was a loyal and supportive friend, maintaining friendships from childhood, school, his community, and with his work colleagues throughout his life. Proud of his Italian heritage, he was greatly touched by traveling to meet for the first time his relatives in Rome in 2015.
John had a big impact on people, with his compassion, kindness, candor, humor, adventurous spirit, and sense of fun. Above all, John's highest priority and greatest pride were his wife and children. He loved nothing more than to spend a day with his family on the slopes in Tahoe, take a backpacking trip in the Sierras, or spend time on the beach in Maui, one his favorite places.
The family is grateful for the exceptional and compassionate medical care from Dr. Roger Pitzen, Dr. Jarrod Holmes and the teams at UCSF and Massachusetts General.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 2 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Himalayan Foundation (www.himalayan-foundation.org). Also, a fund has been established for John's children's continued education. If you would like to contribute, please go to: www.gofundme.com/conti-children-education-fund.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019