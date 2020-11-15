John R Cassara
February 13, 1943 - November 4, 2020
Cassara, John Ronald age 77, died peacefully at home on November 4, 2020. He was the former husband and cherished soul mate of Linda Walters. Preceded in death by his daughter Christine and brother Gary. Ron was born in San Fernando on February 13, 1943. He was the first-born to John and Virginia Cassara, brother to Stephen, Ginny and Gary. His family moved to Yucaipa in the early 60s. His astrological sign of Aquarius served him well all of his life. He learned his skills in providing water while working for the Yucaipa Water Department. He met his future wife, Linda, in Yucaipa. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Santa Rosa and in January 1973 they were married by Dr. Boone in Sebastopol at the United Church of Christ. His daughter Ashli was born in November 1975 and daughter Christine in April 1977. Ron worked for Bartley Pump for sixteen years before starting his own Oasis Pump and Drilling business September 1988. Ashli took care of Ron and cared for him for several years. Linda who supported him in all his glory during his heyday was here in Santa Rosa showering him with love and respect during their last days together. Ron was a loving and generous man whose hugs, sense of humor and love of driving and restoring old Chevys, will be greatly missed. Our family was heartbroken over losing Christine and the serenity of knowing he is with her again is a heart pleasure for all of us. He is survived by his daughter Ashli and Christine's daughters Johanna and Angelina of Phoenix, and his two step-children Tammy Campagne, her husband Mike and daughter Rianna of Tucson, Randel Walters and wife Teri and their four children Loren, Roxy, Parker and Spencer of Las Vegas. His family will hold a private, family only service due to the global Cee Vee hoax. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the non-profit California Ground Water Association 700 R Street, Suite 200 Sacramento, for their yearly scholarship award. The family would like to thank the St. Joseph's Hospice at Memorial Hospital, staff and care givers who came within the hour whenever called. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
.