Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
John R. Rooney


1929 - 2019
John R. Rooney Notice
John R. Rooney
December 31, 1929 - November 17, 2019
John R. Rooney passed away in Santa Rosa, November 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Dearly beloved husband of 60 years of Nancy Rooney. Loving father of Sean Rooney and his fiancé Alice, and Kevin Rooney and his wife Katie. Adored grandfather of Jonathon, Victoria, Aria, Olivia, and Brendan. A native of New Jersey, John is a graduate of Rutgers University. He received his master's degree from The Ohio State University, he served his residency at Washington State University. John was a Psychologist specializing in behavioral modification for over 40 years at the Sonoma Developmental Center.
Friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the chapel at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with interment to follow. If desired, donations in memory of John may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
