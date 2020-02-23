|
|
John R. Stinnett
December 1, 1932 - January 30, 2020
John R. Stinnett passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 87 in Klamath Falls, OR. He was born in Elgin, OK to parents John and Hazel Stinnett, who eventually brought their young family to California. He attended Healdsburg High School in Healdsburg, CA before joining the Army. He received a Purple Heart having served in Korea, where he was shot in his right arm and spent several months in Japan recuperating. He returned home to meet and marry his wife of 63 years Donna Wiley.
John worked for the US Postal Service in Cloverdale and Santa Rosa, CA and as Postmaster in Albion and Boyes Hot Springs, CA, retiring in 1990. He served as a State Officer with DAV, as well as volunteering many hours helping veterans. He was active in World Changers helping people across the country and Mexico. He was a volunteer firefighter in Albion, CA. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and loved to boat and fish.
John is survived by two sons, Steve (wife Kristy) and Mike (wife Patty) and his brother David. He was "Poppa" to granddaughters Amy (Kevin), Jennifer, and Jillian (Jesse) and great-grandchildren Ginny, Charlotte, Adam and Jaclyn. John is predeceased by his wife Donna (2018), son Bob (1988) and grandson Robbie (2016) and sisters Dorothy, Emma, Rena and brother Willis.
Interment services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 11th 2020 at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, May 8th at the Community Center of Mendocino, 998 School St. in Mendocino, CA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020