John Ragsdale
January 6, 1938 - June 14, 2019
John Ragsdale was born and raised in the small town of Harlem, Montana, where he learned to ride a horse and hunt as a small child. He began competing in rodeos as a teenager, with his older brother, Bob, and competed as a professional calf roper and steer wrestler until he retired in his early seventies. He was an excellent athlete in high school, as well, and played football. Not to mention, he loved playing golf his entire life.
As a young adult, he served in the Army in Germany, then he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and made a living as an owner and superintendent of underground construction.
John met the love of his life, Norma Parker, in the early eighties, and they became a couple a few years later. Ever since then, John worked, competed in the rodeo, played golf, and shared a wonderful life with Norma these last 30 plus years. John took Norma on a rodeo tour one summer, spent a great deal of time at the beach with his trailer, thoroughly enjoyed their dogs, and had a wonderful love affair with everlasting patience, fun and love for Norma. He drove her wherever she asked and waited as long as she needed. He was a great, great partner and person.
John is survived by his older brother Bob, and younger sister Peggy, and his three younger brothers Tom, Bill, and Raymond; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, John is survived by Norma's family, who had the great privilege and joy to adopt John as their own.
John Ragsdale will never be forgotten, ever.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 21 to June 23, 2019