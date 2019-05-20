|
John Ransom Post Jr.
July 2, 1924 - May 8, 2019
John passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa with his family by his side. He was born in Berkeley, CA to John and Marion James Post into a family of two older sisters, Janet and Barbara. He went to Berkeley schools, was an eagle scout, and attended the University of California before joining the U.S. Army Air Force in World War II. He returned to U.C. Berkeley and graduated in 1946.
After graduation, he moved to Seattle to work for the Chemical Division of Pfizer and spent all of his business career with the company. During his business career at Pfizer, he lived with his family in Huntington, NY, Orinda, CA and Greenwich, CT.
John is survived by his wife, Mary (Polly) E. Mansfield Post, and his four children, John Post of Bantam, CT, Anne Schweiger of Napa, CA, Margaret Post of Olympia, WA and Thomas Post of San Rafael, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kevin Post, Kristen Dufour, Abby Riley, Mckenzie Powers and Emma Schweiger, and seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Derek, Eloise, Ryan, Cormac, Emerson and Ava. John was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Mary LeCocq Post in 1982.
John had many interests and was an avid book reader and collector, hiker, bird study, Southwest history and traveled to many countries with his wife Polly. During his many years in Santa Rosa he volunteered with the Family Connection, Sonoma County Library, a Sonoma Land Trust monitor, Bird Rescue Center and the Food Delivery Service. John spent the last years of his life at Friends House, a Quaker sponsored retirement community.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 20, 2019