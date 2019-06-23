|
|
John Raymond Stone, Jr.
Passed away at home in Petaluma, CA, June 9, 2019, beloved husband of the late Anine Leone Stone. Loving father of Amanda (Kevin) Doyal. Cherished grandfather of Casey (Melanie) Doyal, Gregory Doyal and Christopher Doyal. Great grandfather of Patrick, Jonathon, Ariel, Kaitlyn and Jesse. Devoted brother of LeaRay Schultz, Dorothy Harter and James Stone. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A native of Petaluma, CA. Age 85 years.
The family wish to express special thanks to his niece, Tasha for the wonderful care given him and to Tracy who was at his bedside when he passed.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at 3682 Llano Rd., Santa Rosa, CA. Memorials may be made to Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 23 to June 27, 2019