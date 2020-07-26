1/1
John Regan
1933 - 2020
John Regan
John Ignatius Regan was born to Irish immigrants Timothy and Nora Regan on August 11, 1933 in San Francisco, California. He passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020.
He spent most of his life in Sonoma County, California where he owned and operated Shell service stations and worked as a Real Estate agent in his later years.
He was a loving father to his son Jerry Regan of Santa Rosa and his daughter Chante Regan, of Cotati. He adored his step-children Mike Ure of Petaluma, CA Steven Ure of Vancouver, WA, Dennis Ure of Costa Mesa, CA, Lori Schaumleffel of Lincoln, CA and Steven Merla of Gilbert, AZ. He was the best father-in-law to Dena Regan, Debbie Ure, Patti Feerick, Debi Ure, Steve Schaumleffel, and Michelle Merla. He had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even several great-great-grandchildren.
John is joining his beloved wife, Dorothy, his grandson, Greg Ure, his granddaughter Kristi Ure, along with all three of his siblings in heaven. He had a quiet intelligence about him, and we relied on him for his insight and his wisdom, which he would only provide when asked. He will be remembered for his sharp sense of humor, his kind heart, his cute flirtatious ways, and his love for the casinos. He will be greatly missed by his family, his friend Karen Jacob, and especially his dearest companion, Carolyn MacDonald.
Funeral services will not be held due to the current COVID-19 status in Sonoma County. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in John's memory to Sutter Hospice at 110 Stony Point Rd, Suite #110, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Dear John,
Rest in peace.
I’ll miss you.
We’ll continue our card game some day.
Thank you for giving me a job at the gas station when I was a teenager.
My memories of us in Hawaii will last forever.
Now, you’re in Paradise again.
Aloha!
Regards,
Joey
July 22, 2020
As a lifelong, 60 years, friend of John's he will be greatly missed.
My family and I have many wonderful memories sharing holiday's ,special dinners, card games and many fun trips to the casinos.
John was such a sweet and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor.
Have a peaceful rest John, you lived a great life!
My prayers and thoughts are with all the family.
Love, Karen
Karen Jacob
Friend
July 22, 2020
I Love You Pop, You were a Good Man and a Good Father.
Thank You for all you did for us.
Michael Ure
Son
July 21, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
