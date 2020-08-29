1/
John Ricketts
1942 - 2020
John Ricketts
August 23, 1942 - August 10, 2020
He was a favorite of all who loved him. He was kind, loving and funny. He will be remembered by his wife, Sophia, his three children, John, Kelly and Terri and his six grandchildren, Madison, Carson, Johnny, Trevor, Eden and Cruz He was an investigator for San Francisco for 30 years. His claim to fame was the Waco fire where he was an investigator.
No services will be held but we will always remember him in our hearts.

Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
