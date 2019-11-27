|
|
John "Jack" Roper France
John "Jack" Roper France, age 82, passed away suddenly at his home in Santa Rosa on November 24th, 2019. He was born in Hollywood, CA on February 18th, 1937 and baptized December 1st, 1940. He was predeceased by his father, John Roper France (1905-1980) and Paul Robert Cook, his step-father from 1944 to 1957, along with his mother Ruth Irene (nee Ward, nee France) Cook (1903-1992). Jack was a Veteran with one-year Active Duty and honorably discharged as a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force & California Air National Guard 146th Air Transport Wing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Heavey-France, two sons, Michael (Suzanne) France and David (Patricia) France, his grandchildren Kyle, Chloe, and Charlotte, and Eileen's children, Maureen Moffat, Kathleen Heavey-Burgess, Rosaleen (Al) DeArellano, Brian (Leslie) Heavey and grandchildren Sheleena and Sean Traveller and Brendan and Connor Heavey.
Jack graduated from UCLA in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Business and worked for 44 years with several banking institutions. He enjoyed sailing, cycling, and genealogy. His most cherished volunteer service was to the Boy Scouts of America for 33 years. As a result, he received several major scouting awards including the St George Cross, Vigil Honor- Order of the Arrow, and the Silver Beaver Award.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Rose, Catholic Church, 398 10th St., Santa Rosa. A visitation on Friday, November 29th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with a Rosary Service at 6:00pm will be held at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. A committal service and Military Honors will take place at 2:30pm on Monday, December 2nd at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019