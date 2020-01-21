Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
John Soares
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
304 Magnolia Ave.
Petaluma, IL
John Severino Soares


1929 - 2020
John Severino Soares Notice
John Severino Soares
Passed away on January 18, 2020 in Rohnert Park at the age of 90 years. Devoted husband of the late Maria Zita Soares. Cherished father of August Soares, John M. Soares, and the late Ricardo Soares. Beloved grandfather of Vanessa Rayona Soares. Adored great-grandfather of Hailey, Sean John, and Christopher Kesterson. Loving brother of Delfim Soares, Guida Soares, and the late Antonio Soares, Emilio Soares, and Adelaide Ponte. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
John was born, reared and educated in São Jorge, Azores. He has resided in Sonoma County for the last 54 years where he has been an active member of the Petaluma and Sebastopol Holy Ghost Societies.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Graveside Service on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Calvary Cemetery, 304 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020
