John Stuart Bare
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, John Stuart Bare died in a tragic car accident.
John is survived by his wife Diane, his son Michael, his sister Margie and brothers David, Randy and Robert. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph and mother Meta.
John was born August 16, 1960 in Mill Valley CA. He graduated from Tamalpais High School and UC Santa Barbara. He spent his career in the construction industry, and was a partner in McDevitt Construction Partners. John was a loving husband and father. A beloved brother, uncle and cousin. A treasured friend and colleague.
John loved to golf. His passion for golf not only brought him joy out on the course, but also connected him to a close circle of friends. John also loved to cook. He would spend hours preparing the perfect meal to pair with his favorite wine (he had many) from the cellar. John's infectious laugh and passion for life touched many who will cherish their memories and treasure the times they shared with him. He will forever be in our hearts.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday December 14th, with a reception to follow at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave , Santa Rosa. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. The family would like to thank all who have shared their condolences, love and support. Please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Spina Bifida Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019