John T "JT" Young, Jr.
John T Young, JR. "JT" passed away peacefully after a short illness February 12, 2020 with his loving wife, Cheryl by his side. JT was born in Oakland, CA July 25, 1930 to John Sr. and Lurline Young. He attended Castlemont High in Oakland and San Jose State before joining the US Navy and subsequently served in the Korean War. Following his service, he went into the insurance industry and opened his own brokerage in Santa Rosa, CA until he retired at the age of 55 because five was his favorite number. Subsequently he chose to be married to his wife, Cheryl on "5-5-05 at 5 p.m." After retiring he took great pride in working for the Press Democrat in "distribution" as he would often say up until two years ago. JT was charismatic and charming to all who knew him, along with a great head of hair. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, tennis and greatly valued his longevity and commitment to his recovery of 30 years. He is predeceased in death by his father, John SR, mother, Lurline, and by his former wives Barbara and Beej. He is the beloved brother of Diane (Jim) Martinez and father of John (Lynette) Washington, Steve (Lisa) Ohio, Tom, SF, James (Lisa) Santa Rosa, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and nieces Jen and Kim.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020