John "JT" Thomas

March 29, 1951 - May 16, 2020

JT would like you to know that his work here is done. John Earll Thomas transitioned at the age of 69 after a decade long duel with dementia. Among the many things JT loved were family, friends, food, wine, The Eagles, big parties, vacations in the tropics, Twix Bars, his hot tub, James Taylor, nice cars, loud music, expensive clothing, and When Harry Met Sally. Not necessarily in that order. He was a talented wine marketer and hospitality specialist. He was also great at cooking, helping in the home, spoiling his dogs, outdoor grilling and was especially generous in giving to others. JT was a storyteller. A few that come to mind are the high school basketball victories, antics with his Psi Upsilon Fraternity brothers at UC Berkeley, events while managing the Refectory Restaurant, and shenanigans with Pat Paulsen while on wine marketing trips. JT adored his wife, Cindy, and had nothing but love in his heart for his children, Scott, Mark, Jessica and step-daughter Sheila, all whom he's sadly left behind. His new mission is to catch up and socialize with family and friends on the other side and to watch over his loved ones still on this side. A gathering to remember JT will take place when it's safe to do so, post pandemic. JT, we'll miss your energy and love of life… Fly freely to your next destination! Donations in his memory may be sent to Continuum Care Northbay, 5401 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 110, Petaluma, CA 94954.



